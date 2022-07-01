NEWPORT—When gardens are abundant, and farmers’ markets are stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables, food preservation is the key to saving delicious produce for the winter. Perhaps however, you do not have the equipment, knowledge, or time to can. Well, Canning is not the only Food Preservation method.
Consider another option; explore methods of freezing or drying to preserve the flavor and nutrition of garden fruits and vegetables. Both methods are easy to follow, less expensive, and time consuming overall, compared to canning. However, as with canning, research base information is needed to ensure the safety and quality of food preserved by freezing and drying.
UT Extension Office- Cocke County will be offering a Class on Freezing & Drying Fruits and Vegetables on Monday, July 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $5. Participants will learn techniques such as blanching; syrup packs for freezing fruits, and preparation steps for drying. Program will also focus on which fruits and vegetables are best suited for this food preservation method. Handouts will be available with information and recipes.
Instructors for class will be Linda Hyder, Extension Agent with Sevier County and Jessica Gardner, Agent with Cocke County. The class location is the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street. Pre-registration is required. To register, contact Jessica Gardner at 423-623-7531 or JSIMERL5@ utk.edu.
Enjoy the tastes of summer year round by learning to freeze, and dry, delicious fruits and vegetables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.