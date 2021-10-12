On Saturday night the Rustic Cow Entertainment and Event Center will play host to an up and coming artists who hopes to carry the torch of traditional country music.
Many will remember Alex Miller for his appearance on season 19 on American Idol. Since leaving the show, the 18-year-old has skyrocketed to success and signed his first record deal with Billy Jam Records.
Miller encourages everyone to come out to Saturday’s show that starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased at https://liveattherc.com/event/4408779/573114779/alex-miller or on the night of the show. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
