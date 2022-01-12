NEWPORT—Before the end of the first semester, Cocke County and Cosby High School students that participated in the inaugural Work-Based Learning (WBL) class were honored for completing their internships.
The program is provided through the school system’s Career and Technical Education (CTE). The planning process began last spring to register students and recruit local employers to provide them with internships.
The goal of Work-Based Learning is to reinforce academic, technical and social skills through collaborative activities within any given industry. WBL experiences allow students to apply classroom theories to practical problems, explore career opportunities and pursue personal and professional goals.
There has been a focus on work-based learning across the state, which has proved beneficial to students in other communities. Cocke County has followed suit and is now providing students with practical experience before they even receive a diploma.
Eric Ellison, WBL coordinator, said the program’s objective is to provide students in Cocke County with a wide array of opportunities and paths to high paying jobs.
“The goal is to do anything we can do to help the students in Cocke County get into an employment situation where they can earn good money and make our county a better place,” Ellison said.
“We want this to be beneficial for the students and give them some work experience to help them in their future career. The program focuses on getting them into a quality job that’s centered on their path of study.”
The first semester saw 21 students participate in the program with 18 different businesses providing them with internship opportunities. Most students arrive to their work site around 2 p.m. on school days and can work anywhere from 20 to 35 hours per week based on the needs of the employer. Students are paid a similar rate to any other employee working for that particular business.
Heath Smith, Assistant Manager of the Co-op in Newport, worked with two students during the first semester of the school year. He said that the school system helped the students with placement, but they were put under the same rigorous standards as any regular employee.
“These students were placed at each businesses, but they had to go through the normal hiring process like any regular person,” Smith said. “The students were interviewed, hired and they are on our payroll and insurance just like they walked in off the street and asked for a job.
“We participated in two evaluations through the school system to give feedback and help give the students guidance throughout the entire process. Students learn a lot and become more focused once they go through the training we provide. The semester may be over, but they will be working a full schedule for the next two weeks.”
John Redman was one of two students to work for the Co-op as part of the WBL program. Redman works in the tire shop in a position he calls his first real job. He said it’s been a valuable experience that’s showed him what the day-to-day work life is like for many.
“It’s been a really good experience,” Redman said. “This has given me an idea of what path I want to pursue when I get out of high school. It’s shown me what it’s like to work a regular schedule and be responsible for things like I was out on my own.”
Smith said the Co-op views the program as a pathway to long term employment for those who participate. He said WBL is a viable option for students who chose to forgo college upon graduating and enter the workforce.
“Some of these students will go on to college, but I know many will go right into the workforce because college is not a good fit for them,” Smith said. “I think this program will really benefit those students because they will already have their foot in the door by being employed through us or any other given business. We would definitely look at moving them into a full-time position after graduation.”
Ellison said the program will grow as it becomes more popular with students and employers. He is going to individual CTE classes at both high schools to present students with information and recruit them into the program. He hopes to double the number of students that participate in the program during the second semester of the school year.
While almost all of the inaugural class was made up of seniors, the second class will be open to juniors. Ellison said that those students would have the opportunity to earn four high school credits through the WBL program.
Participation from businesses is also required in order to grow the program. Partnerships are needed from various fields to help give students opportunities for practical learning experience.
If you would like more information on the program or to become a partner, reach out to Ellison at ellisone@cocke.k12.tn.us.
