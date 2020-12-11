Fireplaces are often the center of attention during the holiday season. They can serve as the main heat source for a home as winter weather moves in. They can serve as the holiday decoration center piece, holding stockings, reindeer, candles, and much more.
Regardless of their main purpose in the home fireplaces are a great place to gather, especially around the holidays. With that in mind it is important to practice fireplace safety for the whole family.
The American Academy of Pediatrics gives a few tips on using your fireplace safely. First, clean out the ashes from previous fires. The ashes in the bottom should not get above one inch. As the layer grows thicker it restricts the air supply to the logs and produces more smoke.
Secondly, be sure the damper or flue is open before starting a fire, this is what draws smoke out of the house. You can determine if it is open by looking up the chimney with a flashlight. It is recommended to have the chimney checked annually by a professional and cleaned frequently.
Look for animal nests that critters could have made in the chimney before use. Blockages like this can prevent smoke from escaping. Making sure the hearth area is clear from anything that could be flammable can prevent house fires.
Things like furniture, toys, curtains and drapes are flammable and can be hazardous if they are too close to the fireplace. The Academy recommends keeping a window cracked while a fire is burning if at all possible and keeping a fire extinguisher on hand. It is a good idea to install and maintain smoke detectors as well as carbon monoxide detectors in the home.
Smaller pieces of wood placed on a grate produce less smoke and burn faster. Using dry and aged wood burns evenly and reduces the smoke. Green or wet wood produces more smoke and can contribute to buildup in the chimney.
Finally, do not leave a fire burning unattended in the fireplace. Keep pets and children safe from fires by providing supervision while in use. Even gas fireplaces can cause burns for small children. Using a safety screen and teaching children the dangers of these products can prevent injuries.
Cocke County’s Fire Chief, Keith Large weighed in on this topic stating, “Fire safety during the holiday season is something that has been addressed for many years but not taken seriously. In my 30+ year career I’ve answered many calls during the holiday season usually more towards the week of Christmas than any other time during the yule tide season.
“Make sure the fireplace and chimney have been cleaned of creosote build-up which is the major cause of chimney fires. If a wood stove is in use make sure it is in good working condition and stove pipes are inspected for deterioration and replaced as necessary. Concerning flammable materials keep them at least 3 feet from heat sources.
“When using a live Christmas tree make sure that you keep it well watered as they tend to dry out quickly in a heated environment and lights on them escalate the process. It is important to place trees whether live or not as far away from heat source as possible.
“Concerning indoor and outdoor lights use only lights after being inspected and for outdoor lights make sure they are UL (Underwriters Laboratories) approved for outdoor use. As far as extension cords go same applies with using only UL approved cords also and only cords specified for use in outdoor environments that can become wet to lessen electrocution and electrical shortages.
“Also, never overload outlets or use multiple power strips as this can cause overloading of a circuit which can lead to fires. Lastly be sure working smoke and or carbon monoxide detectors are installed and checked monthly.”
Enjoy a warm cozy fire this winter, but do so safely!
