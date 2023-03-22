In this conceptual drawing, the front of the planned Duncan & Greer Center is shown. Once completed it is anticipated to be home to several retail dining, beverage and retail establishments including a boutique hotel.
COURTESY OUTDOOR AMBITION
A street/sidewalk view of a completed Duncan & Greer Center is shown in this concept drawing.
COURTESY OUTDOOR AMBITION
The back alley of the new Duncan & Greer Center will offer outdoor entertainment and more.
COURTESY OUTDOOR AMBITION
A drone view of the parking area for the Duncan & Greer Center is depicted in this conceptual drawing.
Conceptual drawings provided to The Newport Plain Talk by Outdoor Ambition, a Sevierville-based real estate development firm, provide a striking picture of its transformative plans for a renovated building that is expected to hold several new businesses that could potentially be the spark for a badly needed downtown Newport renewal.
As reported in the March 18-19 edition of The Newport Plain Talk, the Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed an ordinance that will enhance downtown businesses ability to serve food and drinks and offer live entertainment in an outdoor patio setting.
That would be of particular benefit not just to current downtown businesses, but also to the establishments currently being planned for the old Newport Hardware building, located at 237 East Broadway, which is being re-christened as the Duncan & Greer Center.
It is something that Outdoor Ambition CEO/President Eric Kelch sees as a boon for downtown.
“As downtown continues to grow and demands more businesses we are prepared to continue to invest in the community,” Kelch said in an email to The Newport Plain Talk.
Kelch said a July 1 opening of Phase 1 will consist of Snowbird Mountain Coffee and Neighborhood Brassery on the ground floor with Axe House Tavern on the second floor. He noted Phase 1, in order to keep the project within budget and comply with current codes, will consist of the first two floors.
He called the next step, Phase 2, a “huge investment into the building to stay code compliant, but will totally transform the downtown experience.” Kelch stated that will include introducing a boutique hotel on the third floor and “rooftop amenities.”
Kelch said there have been an “overwhelming number of inquiries” for the new development and that putting together the right tenant mix is an important factor.
A Sevier County native, Kelch said he has been coming to Newport his entire life.
“This revitalization effort of downtown is imperative to get it right the first time and the folks coming into the Duncan & Greer Center are here for the long haul,” he said.
