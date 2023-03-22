Conceptual drawings provided to The Newport Plain Talk by Outdoor Ambition, a Sevierville-based real estate development firm, provide a striking picture of its transformative plans for a renovated building that is expected to hold several new businesses that could potentially be the spark for a badly needed downtown Newport renewal.

As reported in the March 18-19 edition of The Newport Plain Talk, the Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed an ordinance that will enhance downtown businesses ability to serve food and drinks and offer live entertainment in an outdoor patio setting.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.