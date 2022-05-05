NEWPORT—County Budget Committee members continue to review departmental requests in hopes of crafting a new fiscal year budget by the end of June. They meet this week to review the requests of the Chancery Court and Cocke County Partnership.
Craig Wild, Clerk and Master, was first to address the committee with his requests for the new year. Wild’s budget remains relatively the same, with the exception being a $7,500 increase to move an employee from part-time to full-time.
The individual has worked in the office for six years, and Wild said her assistance will be needed even more as the workload increases in the coming year.
“We stay within budget and hardly ever come before you to ask for any increase, but I’m doing that today,” Wild said.
“I have Susan Webb who has been part-time for six years, and I want to move her to full time, so all I am asking for is $7,500. That’s all we’re asking to move her to full-time.”
“Our probate cases, which have been going out the roof, have increased 36% since 2018. I project in 2022 we will have an increase of 51% since that 2018 number. We just keep getting more and more and more.
“I’m scared that somebody is going to take my part-time person, who has been with me for six years, to some other department. We need the help because we’re getting a new chancellor. It will be more work for us and will be a learning curve for everyone.”
Wild asked to decrease the jury trial line item in his budget by $2,000. The current amount in the line is $3,000, but Wild doesn’t expect any jury trials to occur in the new year. He said the money is there only on an as needed basis. The amount will remain at $1,000 so that a budget transfer isn’t needed if a trial were to occur.
Lucas Graham, Economic Development Director and Partnership President, was next to address the committee. Their budget numbers look the same for 2022-23 year in terms of the county’s contribution.
Graham said the Partnership was able to stave off any increases due in part to the bringing C-5 (Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition) under the entity’s umbrella.
“What we have been able to do has been covered from the contributions on the EDC side and marketing side, which the CLB was gracious enough to give us this past year. It has given us a ton of opportunities in marketing,” Graham said.
“With the new opportunities we’ve gotten by taking C-5 into our operation, we’ve been able to help out with the drastic increase in market rates and payroll cost. We’ve been able to fight that off a little bit. This new budget is a reflection of all the things that happened last year, and it looks good. Operating wise the contribution amount remains constant.”
Graham told the committee that the return on investment has been noticeable in the amount of sales tax revenue that has been generated by marketing campaigns.
Travel writers have come to the area to shine a light on Cocke County’s offerings, and social media campaigns are planned to further highlight the county as a tourist destination.
Ambulance Service Contract
Committee members turned their attention to proposals presented to the county from both Priority Ambulance and Lifeguard Ambulance Service. The packets provided by each company gave a breakdown of costs associated with services, as well as the number of ambulances that would be available for calls in the county.
Public Safety Committee members worked to develop a list of criteria that any company must meet to provide better service to the people of the county. First Call Ambulance, which is part of the Priority family, currently provides service to the area. Several ongoing issues with First Call’s service led the County Legislative Body to seek other options.
Priority proposed three separate tiers with prices ranging from $600,000 annually to $247,000. The $247,000 option is the more likely of the three to be considered by commissioners who met following the Budget Committee meeting.
Lifeguard included two proposals in their bid packet, one for $428,000, and the other for $58,000. Commissioners are looking at the $58,000 amount as it looks like a better deal for the county on paper. Cocke County currently pays roughly $80,000 for its service provided by First Call (Priority).
The Priority offer states that the $600,000 amount would meet all of the requests being made by the county.
Commissioner Norman Smith was shocked by the price tag of the highest tier offer. He said it may be time to consider a change in service providers.
“It’s amazing the amount of money they need to come into compliance with what we’ve asked for. I don’t think the county as a whole can afford it. It’s only my opinion, but I think it’s time for a change. I really do,” Smith said.
“I’ve had probably as many complaints about the ambulance service the years I’ve served on the commission as anything else in the county. I get that people will complain about things, and there are some that you can’t make happy. Based on the financial situation we’re in as a county, I think Lifeguard is a much better deal.”
Committee member Dr. Rich Lloyd spoke briefly during the meeting about the two options. Lloyd also serves on the hospital board at Newport Medical Center. He read from a comparative analysis that was done by the hospital on the various options.
Lifeguard is proposing a charge of $15.17 per mile for patients transported by their service. Priority’s amount in comparison is $25 per mile. The other difference between the offers is the number of ambulances that will be provided.
Each company is offering three ALS (Advanced Life Support) Ambulances and one quick response ALS vehicle. Priority is offering an additional BLS (Basic Life Support) ambulance in their three variations.
Another difference between the two is medical dispatchers are currently provided by First Call, but not offered in the base proposal by Lifeguard. Cocke County E-911 dispatchers currently send emergency calls to First Call who dispatches appropriate units to accident scenes and medical calls.
Those individuals would be maintained in the new offer for the $247,000 offering. Commissioners found that Lifeguard could provide those emergency dispatchers at an additional cost of $140,000, which would bring the total price tag to $198,000 for the lowest tier.
If the county were to pay for those dispatchers it would amount to roughly $35,000 per individual and require a minimum of three to four positions.
CLB members failed to come to a consensus at their called meeting Monday evening, so the matter will be discussed again at the full body meeting on Monday, May 16.
Budget Transfer and Amendments
Budget Committee members also approved various budget transfers and amendments for the county during the meeting, but one particular transfer caused them to have concerns.
The Landfill is seeking a transfer of $200,000 from their unassigned fund balance to disposal fees. A rise in fuel costs and extra hauls of waste has increased the amount needed to finish the fiscal year.
If the full body approves the transfer there would be roughly $6,000 left in that fund to finish the year ending in June. That would leave a very small safety net and minimal amount to use as a starting point for the 2022-23 budget.
The Sheriff’s Office also asked for a small transfer of $1,000 from the other charges line to gasoline to offset the rise in fuel costs, while also working to more efficiently patrol the county.
Budget Committee members will meet again on Monday, May 9 to continue their discussions. On the agenda for that meeting is the Sheriff’s Office and Highway Department. Representatives will present their requests for the new year at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.