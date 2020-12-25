COCKE COUNTY—Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick Woods has been named the 2020 East Tennessee Deputy of the Year by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
East Tennessee Law Enforcement Liaison Steve Dillard presented the award to Chief Woods at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Dec. 14.
Chief Woods was awarded after receiving several nominations for the prestigious honor.
Chief Woods’ duties and responsibilities are mainly administrative, but he has gone above and beyond to improve traffic safety within Cocke County.
Chief Woods is currently the East Tennessee Network Coordinator for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Not only does he assist deputies on traffic accidents, he also evaluates and investigates vehicle accidents to determine ways of preventing similar accidents in the future.
Woods is also heavily involved in teaching safety programs to Cosby High School and Cocke County High School’s Driver’s Education classes.
During his tenure, Woods has been able to acquire driving simulators for both schools in an effort to raise traffic safety awareness.
Chief Woods also assists other counties in obtaining highway safety grants.
“It is with great pleasure that I was able to nominate Derrick for Officer of the Year with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. For them to recognize him and honor him with such a great recognition truly brings me a lot of joy,” Sheriff Armando Fontes stated.
“Derrick Woods has been the greatest Chief I’ve ever had. He has been very devoted and dedicated to this community and he has always looked out for my best interest and the best interest of this community in his position as Chief Deputy.
“Chief Woods deserves a lot of recognition for all of his work in obtaining grants, managing grants and assisting me with bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve safety in this community.”
Highway safety has been a top priority for the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office since Sheriff Armando Fontes took office in 2010.
The Sheriff’s Office strives to implement safe driving and educational programs within local schools, show compassion for impaired driving victims, partner with youth on underage driving prevention all while taking a proactive approach by implementing programs and enforcement campaigns to reduce driving under the influence injuries and fatalities in Cocke County.
Over the past decade, the Sheriff’s Office has received grants totaling $535,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.