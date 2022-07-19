The Cocke County Board of Education approved a resolution last week that showed their support for educators after disparaging remarks were made by a charter school president during an event in Nashville.
Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College in Michigan, was speaking at a private reception in early July after the college announced plans to launch “classic charter schools” in Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee was in attendance at the reception and has reportedly touted his relationship with Arnn, praising Hillsdale as “the standard bearer in quality curriculum,” according to the Associated Press.
During the event Arnn made several statements about educators saying teachers “are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
Arnn was further quoted as saying “In colleges, what you hire now is administrators...Now, because they are appointing all these diversity officers, what are their degrees in? Education. It’s easy. You don’t have to know anything.
“You will see how education destroys generations of people. It’s devastating. It’s like the plague. Here’s a key thing that we’re going to try to do. We are going to try to demonstrate that you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”
Dr. Ken Johnson made the motion to approve the resolution, which was given a second by Richard Coggins. Board chairman John Johnson read the resolution into record to solidify the board’s stance concerning Arnn’s comments and provide their full approval of the job being done by Cocke County’s teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.