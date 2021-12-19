Newport Police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Cosby Highway late last week. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim of the crash, who stated that the other vehicle, a Jeep, had struck him from behind and left the scene.
Sergeant Dylan Norton of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department stated that he knew the Jeep’s driver to be Cliffton Gray, age 37. CCSO Deputy Alison Brooks initiated a traffic stop for Gray as he was traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Cosby Highway. Gray appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest.
Gray was found to be without proof of insurance for the vehicle, and a search revealed an open moonshine jar, a marijuana grinder and a Beretta handgun loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition, according to Patrolman Paul Weber’s report.
