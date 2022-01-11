The Newport City School Board gathered in the Newport Grammar School auditorium for their January meeting on Monday night. The main items of business were the approval of the school’s five-year plan and of several budgets.
Board members approved the 2022 Consolidated Budget, the 2022 ARP IDEA budget, the 2021 Revised Literacy Training Teacher Stipend Grant and the Newport City School board’s 5-Year Strategic Plan.
Board Chair Jan Brooks shared that the February meeting would be moved from February 21 to February 22 to avoid President’s Day. With no further business in the workshop, the meeting was officially called to order. The board approved the minutes of the November meeting and approved the second readings of two policies regarding “Exiting School Buses” and “Title IX and Sexual Harassment.”
