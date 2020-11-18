NEWPORT—County Mayor Crystal Ottinger recently announced the county's stockpile of KN95 masks have been replenished.
Any citizen that may need one of these masks can pick them up at the County Annex. Surgical and cloth masks are also available and free to the public. The Annex is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We want to do our part to stop the spread so if you’re gathering for Thanksgiving or doing the shopping thing you may want to come get some this week as we will be closed Thursday and Friday of this week," Ottinger said.
"Wear your masks, wash your hands and practice social distancing!"
The mayor also announced that masks or face covering will once again be required for citizens that enter the Cocke County Courthouse and Annex.
