NEWPORT—The Cocke County Board of Education voted to elect Richard Coggins as board chairman and Darla Morgan as chairman pro-tem on Thursday evening.

The board welcomed a new member, Terry Hurst, who was elected during the August election to replace Dr. Ken Johnson, who retired. Board member Rose Lovell was not in attendance.

