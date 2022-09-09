NEWPORT—The Cocke County Board of Education voted to elect Richard Coggins as board chairman and Darla Morgan as chairman pro-tem on Thursday evening.
The board welcomed a new member, Terry Hurst, who was elected during the August election to replace Dr. Ken Johnson, who retired. Board member Rose Lovell was not in attendance.
The board approved the consent agenda, which included:
• Principal designees – Bridgeport: Shelly Williams; Centerview – David Holt, elementary: Centerview – Kim Moody, middle school; Cosby – Rebecca Arrowood; Del Rio – Katrina Ech; Edgemont – Regina Wright; Grassy Fork – Allison Frisbee; Northwest – Joe Boggs, Regina Gregg; Parrottsville – LeAnn Tate: and Smoky Mountain – Tiffany Phillips.
• Cafeteria monitors – Bridgeport: None; Cocke County High School (CCHS) – Jordan Keller, Matt Morris for first semester; Centerview – Sabrina Coffey, Tammy Jones, Cassandra Vinson; Cosby High School (CHS) – Shawna Murrell, Will Lewis; Cosby – Kathy Wasson, Melissa Wilson, Anita Wilson, Brenda Stuart; Del Rio – Kaye Ramsey; Edgemont – Kay Hawk; Grassy Fork – Jessica McGaha and Jamie Clark; Northwest – General Education Assistants; Parrottsville – Travis Hall and Amanda Gregg; Smoky Mountain – Joshua Spurgeon.
• Adoptions, updates, and or changes to the Cocke County School Board policies as recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA).
• Fundraiser requests for the following schools (with no food sales until after lunches and all snacks must be smart snack approved during school hours):
Parrottsville – Scholastic Book Fair October 1 – November 4 and then February 27- March 1, 2023, and Beta Club – poinsettia sales, doughnut and cookie sales, Christmas store, Holiday dance and Sock Hop, talent show, and candy sales from October 1 through March 11, 2023.
CCHS – Kona Ice Sales, September 9 through May 31; Choir – Rada and snack sales – September 9 through May 31; Criminal Justice Students – September 19 through April 28 — bottled water sales; Student Council – September 9 -30 – cotton candy sales and Homecoming dance.
Bridgeport – September 9 through May 31 – 8th grade trip – candy bar sales and concessions; Worex and Bible classes – ice cream sales and class T-shirts.
CHS – September 12 through May 24 – basketball — $20 for 20; football/cheer – cheer camp, one roadblock for cheer and one roadblock for football; DECA – staff lunch, coffee bar, event calendar.
• CCHS boys’ basketball team – varsity and junior varsity – traveling to Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus in Tampa, FL, December 27, 2022-January 1, 2023. No county bus will be used for transportation. Chaperones who have passed a background check are Casey Ragan, Darrell Lane, Scottie Thornton, Kurt Brooks, Regina Lane, and Jayla Ragan.
Approve the request from STC Early Steps to School Success Coordinators to host a parent/child group meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at Newport City Park. The rain date is September 20.
• County bus use with user responsible for driver pay, mileage, and so forth for Newport Grammar School kindergarten to the Knoxville Zoo on September 16.
• Arika Actouka, Cocke County Health Department Public Health Educator, and Madison Porterfield, WestCare TN Youth Activities Coordinator to co-facilitate Botvil Lifeskills training to Northwest Elementary School sixth grade students starting in September or October. Life Skills will be taught to seventh graders in 2023-2024 and eighth graders in 2024-2025.
• Adoption and approval of changes to the grading scale for grades 1-8 with the new 10-point grading scale as: 90-100 A; 80-89 B; 70-79 C; 60-69 D; 59 and below F
• Request for facility use with the user responsible for security, clean-up, and so forth – Jones Nature Center and Del Rio ballfield for the Del Rio Fall Festival sponsored by the Del Rio Community Association.
• Request from STC/Unify Cocke County to host a drive-through Reverse Christmas Parade featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus on December 9 in the Newport Grammar School parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m.
