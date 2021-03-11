NEWPORT—The USDA in partnership with Save the Children, will hold a Farmers to Families Food Box distribution this Friday starting at 12:30 p.m.
The event will end at 2 p.m., or when the allotment of food boxes runs out.
The distribution will be held in the former Walmart parking lot near Krystal.
Cars can not line up before 10:30 a.m., and must enter at the entrance near Krystal. Do not use the entrance near the traffic light.
This will be a drive-thru distribution, and it will be first come, first served.
Please remain in your vehicle and be mindful of COVID-19 health and safety practices.
The free boxes will contain fresh produce, meat and dairy products for children and families in the county.
All are welcome, and there is no income requirement to receive food.
For more information, visit the Cocke County School System website at https://cockecountyschools.org/farmers-to-families-food-box-2/.
