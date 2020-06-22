NEWPORT—The Jefferson Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) has a new commissioner after he was sworn in June 18 at the Newport office.
Rusty James, a Jefferson County educator, was sworn in by board attorney Lucy Dunn Hooper. Commissioner James succeeds Mike Ragsdale of Knoxville after his term expired June 8, 2020.
JCCUD General Manager Tommy Bible updated the board on the reopening of the offices in Newport and Jefferson City on June 3. Bible said the utility is moving towards normal operations, “but staying safe.”
Despite the nation wrestling with the COVID-19 virus, the utility has had a solid fiscal year, as shown by the May report. Although gas pipelines were carrying less natural gas, JCCUD showed a sales increase of 4.6 percent.
The utility had 7,956 natural gas (NG) customers at the end of May, and NG mcf sales of 171,797 reflected an uptick, though commercial usage was hindered by lower volumes at restaurants, schools and light commercial.
NG sales are already ahead of last year since the fiscal year began April 1, and totaled 370,986 thousand cubic feet (mcf).
Most industries have returned to full operations as reflected in high NG demand, and this included a Jefferson County industry that sustained heavy fire damaged last year.
JCCUD also had a record number of propane customers at 5,055, largely due to lower propane costs. Sales of 28,290 gallons in May were almost twice that of the prior year month and the highest since records were kept.
Bible said the utility is being cautious on buying NG for future usage, because of the uncertainty of the planned ConAgra plant closing in Newport. JCCUD has 64 percent storage in Louisiana/Texas for winter use and only 46.9 percent in Saltsville, Virginia.
NG prices remain unusually low with the June contract on the NYMEX exchange settling at $1.72 per mcf. “I never thought we would see these prices again,” said Bible. Such low rates kept the residential rate to 99 cents per therm and industrial interruptible at 32 cents.
The board again approved funding economic development and business growth by funding Cocke and Jefferson agencies. The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce will receive a total of $10,000 in two distributions. The Cocke County Partnership will receive $5,000 for economic development and $5,000 for the chamber of commerce.
Recent survey work on the main six-inch steel transmission line went well, reported operations manager Danny Barding. The utility conduced several pipeline digs but found nothing of significance. The pipeline looked like new, as it did in 1957.
“It is the most valuable asset we have,” said Bible. The pipeline operates at pressures ranging from 350 to 700 pounds per square inch.
Commissioners accepted several high bids on used equipment that had been advertised for sale in the Newport Plain Talk.
The biggest spender was the Jefferson County School system that had bids accepted totaling almost $31,500.
The school system had the highest bids on two 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 HD 4X4 trucks: $9,450.06 and $8,951. The school system also was apparent high bidder on a 2015 Ford Explorer XLT at $13,098.06.
Josh Spurgeon of Newport had bids accepted for a 1990 Ingersol Rand 125, $701; and 2012 E350 van for $5,601.
Gary Youngblood submitted several bids and was the higher bidder on a Ditch Witch 5700 DD, $4,106.06. He also bought two 1988 overwheel backhoe trailers for $2,106.06 and $1,606.06. His bid at $106.56 each for three backhoe buckets was the highest.
Reece Ball bid $2,600 for a 1993 John Deere backhoe. Special Interest Autos bid $7,270 on a 2009 Ford Ranger 4X4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.