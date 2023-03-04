The Newport Board of Zoning and Appeals (BZA) met Tuesday to consider two variance requests and approved both.
The first request was regarding signage for the new Dollar Tree — Family Dollar combo store to be located in the Five Rivers Plaza in the building that was formerly used by Fred’s and later as a wholesale furniture store. The building is slightly over 21,000 square feet. The combo store is a new concept allowing the two stores under the same parent company to come together.
The city ordinance allows for 300 square feet of signage on a building, but because of the building’s location, the developers want to include signage on both the front of the building facing Highway 25-E and the side of the building, which faces Broadway Street.
Jim Hirni and Megan Jackson who are with the sign company that provides the signage for the stores explained that adding the signage on the Broadway side of the building is to address a safety issue. They explained since both roads are heavily traveled, they want signage that is visible for people traveling from both directions to safely enter the shopping center and not cause an accident.
They said the signage would be a clean and clear LED sign that provided a positive site line for those traveling on both Broadway and Highway 25-E.
There was a discussion about some of the vegetation along the creek before vehicles get to the first entrance to the shopping center off Broadway, and it was mentioned that the property owner should be contacted, since it was probably owned by the shopping center landlord. The theory was that if the vegetation and trees were removed, a sign on the Broadway side of the building would be more visible.
Community Development Director Gary Carver said that if it was viewed as two separate businesses then they would be allowed the maximum wall signage of 300 square feet per business, but he had mixed feelings about the variance.
The variance request was to allow 251.5 feet over the 300 square feet limit, so the same signage could face both roadways.
The BZA then discussed when the AT&T store and Papa Murphy’s were located in the Newport Towne Center and they were granted variances to put signage on the back of the buildings because they were not facing the roadway.
“I am straddling the fence on this request,” BZA Chair Cecil Gilland said. “I can see why they want the additional signage, but we don’t want this to be an ongoing problem.”
After Mayor Roland Dykes, III, asked whether there would be similar situations with a business facing two roadways, Carver responded these specific situations would be limited with the double road frontage.
“As a former marketer, I see the need, and as someone wanting our community to be business-friendly, I also see a need. There is also a safety factor involved,” Mayor Dykes said. He then made a motion to grant the variance with a second from board member Jim McSween.
The board unanimously approved the variance request.
The second variance request involved property owned by Sharon Bryant off Cosby Highway. She plans to keep the building where Town and Country Pharmacy is located, and sell the remaining property. The request was to combine two parcels to make one larger parcel. The variance request was granted. The property involves the old A-Z Rentals building and the former Marathon service station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.