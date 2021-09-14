HealthStar Physicians Premier Medical will host a “Car Seat Safety Inspection” on Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their office: 121 Newport Towne Center, Newport, TN 37821.
This event is open to the public. All attendees are asked to stay in their car to assist with social distancing.
Why is car seat safety so important? Installing your child’s car seat correctly and using it properly will help protect your child from death or major injury during a car accident.
During the event, you will ensure the car seat properly fits your child. Then the technician will check to make sure the car seat is properly secured with a seat belt or with the car’s latch system.
