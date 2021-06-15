COCKE COUNTY—The Tennessee Department of Health reported only five active cases of COVID-19 in Cocke County as of June 14. Three new cases have been reported in the last seven days.
No new fatalities or hospitalizations have been reported. The county has administered 25,797 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 38.4% of the county’s population has received one dose, and 34.7% are fully vaccinated.
