NEWPORT—The Crisis Response Team of the Cocke County Health Council offered a training in Youth Mental First Aid on December 1 at First United Methodist Church.
The training was made possible through a grant provided to the Cocke County School System. Kim Guinn, Director of Project AWARE and Karoline Bowman, Student Support Specialist guided the training session that featured representatives from the local mental health centers, Cocke County and Cosby Fire Departments, pastors, Student Reserve Officers, school counselors, Rural Medical Services, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, school system employees and interested citizens.
Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) is a public education program that introduces the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents and transitional aged youth, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention and teaches how to help a young person in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge.
Sometimes mental health and substance abuse can be difficult to discuss and can be easily misunderstood. This program enables participants to learn the basics of mental health in order to determine how to respond effectively.
YMHFA is an interactive program that relies on active participation from the community. The training session provided examples of practical application and role playing that made the experience very relevant for all those present.
It is not about diagnosis or counseling; rather it provides material that teaches how to support youth who developing signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in an emotional crisis by applying a five step action plan. The day included lively discussions, interesting videos and engaging activities.
This training is being offered to the entire school system and now to crisis responders in the community. Young people traumatized or in a crisis are more trusting of individuals that see them in every day life, those with direct contact and with first hand knowledge. This training would be especially useful to them.
This training will be available again soon and is valuable to the community in terms of education and general awareness of mental health.
If you have questions, would be interested in the training, or would like to get involved, please contact one of the Crisis Response Team members.
