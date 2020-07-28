NEWPORT—A Dandridge woman learned the hard way that if you’re going to flee from police, make sure you’re not in a gated parking lot.
On Saturday, Newport police officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Highway 25/70 and Highway 411 concerning a single vehicle accident.
Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber said he observed a red Lincoln that had crashed into the fence at Newport Utilities.
As officers made contact with the driver, identified as Cassady A. Kloepfer, 25, Dandridge, who reportedly “slammed” on the gas pedal and drove through the fence onto Newport Utilities property.
Officers said Kloepfer sped through the complex’s parking lot but could not find an exit because all of the gates on the property were locked.
According to the report, Kloepfer continued to drive around the parking lot and attempted to hide behind buildings.
Kloepfer eventually surrendered and was detained without further incident.
Ptl. Weber noted that Kloepfer was unsteady on her feet.
Officers administered a field sobriety test to Kloepfer and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was arrested without further incident.
While searching her vehicle, officers found several pills identified as Suboxone and Phentermine.
A Newport Utilities employee estimated the damage to the fence at $5,000.
Kloepfer was charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule IV, possession of schedule III, fleeing to evade, vandalism $1,000-$10,000, failure to exercise due care and possession of a legend drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.