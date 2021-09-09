Cocke County will hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the County Courthouse. CCSO Chief Deputy C.J. Ball will open the ceremony followed by a presentation of the Flag by the Newport Fire Department.
The National Anthem will be sung by Amanda Short, and the opening prayer will be provided by Chris Barnes. Several songs will be played throughout the ceremony and there will be a special guest speaker. The ceremony will come to a close with a prayer provided by Chris Barnes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.