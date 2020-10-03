NEWPORT—The Cocke County Corrections Partnership Committee met Thursday evening for the first time since July 2019, and they continued their discussion of building a new jail.
The committee met for 30 minutes and all members were present with the exception of Norman Smith, Dan Bright and Gayla Blazer.
Chairman Gary Carver presented a layout to committee members of a new jail designed by Michael Brady Architects. Carver said since the last meeting, he, Sheriff Armando Fontes, Chief Deputy Derrick Woods and Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger have had meetings with engineers and architects.
In July 2019, the committee recommended a new jail be constructed on the county owned “Jack Farm” which is located on Cope Boulevard. The recommendation was presented to the full County Legislative Body where they voted to accept the recommendation.
One plan calls for a 276-bed facility and Sheriff’s Office with a price tag of $29 million, while a second plan included three courtrooms with a price tag of nearly $37 million.
Though nothing was voted on at the meeting, committee members along with Cocke County Finance Director Heather McGaha began discussing funding options for the new jail.
According to 7th District Commissioner Forest Clevenger, if the county decided to build a $29 million facility and applies for a 30-year loan, the county would make payments of $2 million each year.
Cocke County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Derrick Woods reminded committee members of different revenue streams that are generated through inmates and other fees collected at the Cocke County Jail that could alleviate the burden on taxpayers. However, the numbers aren’t consistent from year to year.
Carver urged committee members to come back in a month to make a decision on how to move forward and what option they would like to present to the full County Legislative Body.
“We got to take a big step in the next couple of months.” Carver stated. ““Who knows what it will cost if we wait around a couple more years.”
For the last two decades, CLB members have talked about building a new jail. Plans would be discussed, but when it came to discussing the cost a new facility, discussions would stop.
The Committee will meet again on Thursday, November 5.
