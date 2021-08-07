COCKE COUNTY—Concerns over subdivision regulations were hashed out once again on Tuesday as the County General Committee met with a large group of residents.
Michael McCarter spoke to the committee saying he has issues with the policies that are within the 40 page subdivision regulations document used by the Regional Planning Commission.
“I have issues as it relates to the Planning Commission’s policies that have property owners scratching their heads,” McCarter said. “We residents are held to the same standards as developers, and that raises some concerns.”
The issues arouse once the Planning Commission attempted to clear up wording in the subdivision regulations as they pertained to road standards in the county.
Many residents feel as if they will never be able to subdivide their land to pass to future generations if they must abide by the regulations.
“If a person has lived on a farm their entire life and wants to bust up land for their children or grandchildren then they can’t even share a driveway,” McCarter said. “The regulations treat them like a developer and say they must build a road. These stringent requirements are a burden on residents.”
Commissioner Forest Clevenger serves as chair of the General Committee and said State code defines what the planning commission can and cannot do, in addition to the requirements for subdivisions under 3 acres.
McCarter argued that power to enforce regulations was never granted to the Planning Commission by the County Legislative Body when the commission was formed in 1977.
“I’ve looked back in the CLB minutes and cannot find where the CLB gave control over land usage rights to the commission. I just feel like there are some issues that need to be addressed and cleaned up.”
Clevenger responded to McCarter saying the CLB has no control over the regulations. He noted that many of the right-of-ways in the county could not be accepted as roads due to the costs to maintain them.
“Tennessee statute says we do not regulate this as a CLB. The criteria they set is what must be met before land is divided for development,” Clevenger said.
“Many right-of-ways brought into the county are now on substandard roads. We couldn’t accept them all because it would bankrupt the county trying to keep them up.”
McCarter said the county has opted out of building codes and zoning, as well as requiring contractors to be licensed, but has chosen to hurt property owners through these regulations.
“I think we need to hit the brakes and let the CLB evaluate things and make the proper changes. If not, leave them the same and explain it to the people,” McCarter said.
Phil Morgan, chair of the Planning Commission, attended Tuesday’s meeting and tried to address some of the concerns.
Morgan also provided documentation from the State that outlined the creation of the commission, as well as the authorization given to the body on July 12, 1978.
“People assumed we were trying to infringe on their rights, but we weren’t trying to do that,” Morgan said.
“For the commission, all property owners are entitled to the same rights whether they are developers or residents. The rules have been a work in progress for over 40 years.”
The document that Morgan shared from the State said, “State of Tennessee regional planning commissions are created by the State through the Local Government Planning Advisory Committee located under the umbrella of the Department of Economic and Community Development.”
The document went on to provide the date of establishment of Cocke County’s Regional Planning Commission.
“Beginning on the effective date of October 25, 1973 the Cocke County Regional Planning Commission was authorized by Tennessee Code Annotated 13-3-403 to adopt subdivision regulations.
“The county legislative body was not authorized over the adoption or amendment, and enforcement of the subdivision regulations. The Cocke County Regional Planning Commission originally adopted the Subdivision Regulations on July 12, 1978 and did not require approval from the CLB. The regulations have been amended over the past 43 years, most recently in 2013, 2014, 2017 and the major amendments adopted in August of 2020. The CLB does not have authority over the adoption or amendment of the Subdivision Regulations until such time it passes a resolution requiring such under the provision of Tennessee Code Annotated (TCA) 13-3-404 © (2) (A) (ii).”
That resolution, if ever approved by the CLB, would give commissioners the option to require their approval before new regulations are created or changes are made to existing subdivision regulations.
Committee members took no action, but agreed to review the subdivision regulations. They may hold a joint meeting with the Planning Commission in the future.
