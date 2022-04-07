Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition ( C-5) is conducting a survey of food access for individuals in the County. The responses are crucial to understanding how to improve food access for the community's children. Complete the survey by going to the C-5 Facebook page or visiting their website – www.cockecountyc5.org.
Answer each question as best as you can, but if you need help, reach out to Nicole Howard at nhoward@cockecountypartnership.com. Once enough responses have been collected, a final summary will be made available to the public.
Each week, two winners of a $50 gift card will be chosen from those who complete the survey and provide contact information. Your information will be kept confidential and will not be shared in any way. May 6 will be the last day for participation.
The purpose of the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) is to support the children of Cocke County on their educational journeys from birth to career and we know that children must come to school nourished to learn effectively. For more information, contact Nicole Howard at 423-647-3997.
