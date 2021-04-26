Storybook trail of the Smokies is a self guided activity that provides fun for the whole family! The Storybook trail is located on the one-mile nature loop at the Cosby Campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On the trail you can find pages of a children’s book brought to life. Not only do you get to read a great Smokies-themed book, you can learn about the history, wildlife, and preservation of the park-thanks to the Park Ranger’s Notes that have been added to the storyboards. This additional section has proven to catch the attention of the whole family-adults included!
How do you visit?
There is no need to make reservations or reserve a time- the Storybook Trail’s will be out on the trail during normal park hours. Plan your visit as it fits into your schedule. We do ask that you follow park safety guidelines and: wear proper footwear, stay hydrated on the trail, practice social distancing, and stay on the trail.
What book will I read?
The Storybook Trail of the Smokies has planned to feature four books this Spring and Two books this fall. “The Great Smoky Mountain Salamander Ball” is the book that will be on the trail from April 17- April 30. On May 1 the book will change to “Singing Creek” and be available until May 14. To wrap up the Spring schedule you can read the Troublesome Cub from May 15-May 30. Stay tuned for the release of the dates and books planned for Fall 2021.
Already visited the trail?
Did you know that you can find additional learning activities related to the on-trail-books on the Smokieees.org website. Remember a new book will be posted on the trail every two weeks! Try to visit as many books as you can.
How is the Storybook Trail of the Smokies possible?
The Storybook trial is a grant funded program presented by a partnership between UT Extension-Cocke County, National Park Service, Great Smoky Mountain Association, and Unify Cocke County.
You can follow Storybook Trail of the Smokies on Facebook to stay up to date on details, special events, and learn more about activities related to the book.
