COCKE COUNTY—Rebecca V. Lee is announcing her candidacy for the 4th Judicial District Public Defender, serving Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties. Lee was appointed to this position in January by Governor Bill Lee after zealously advocating for the constitutional rights of the citizens in her community as an Assistant Public Defender.
Ed Miller served 31 years as the District Public Defender and retired this past year, which led to Lee’s appointment.
Lee states, “Over the past 7 years I have advocated for our citizens and served as an Assistant Public Defender. I have felt so honored to serve our community, and I am passionate about fulfilling the 5th and 6th Amendments, which guarantee every citizen the assistance of legal counsel in criminal cases. This guarantee protects against government overreach, impacting all of our rights, and ensures that the government is locking up the right person. Further, effective legal representation offers alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent offenders, which reduces costs to taxpayers, reduces recidivism, and promotes reentry into society as productive citizens.”
Prior to serving as an Assistant Public Defender in the 4th Judicial District, Lee was a Judicial Clerk for Chief Justice Gary Wade on the Tennessee Supreme Court.
She also serves in her community on the Fourth Judicial District Drug Recovery Court Board of Directors, and she previously served as secretary of the board for Renovatus Recovery Community. Before attending law school, Lee taught math at Cosby High School.
Lee resides in Dandridge with her husband Paul “P.K” Lee. They have 3 grown sons: Kris, Nick, and Noah, and a daughter-in-law, Amber.
Her family attends Crossroads Community Church in Newport.
Lee will be running on the Republican ticket and is seeking to be nominated in the May 2022 primary and elected in the general election to follow on August 4th.
Lee humbly asks for her community’s support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.