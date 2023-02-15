Newport Grammar School Robotics Teams 76700A and 76700E. On the front row, from left, are Netra Patel, Manan Patel, Elijah White, Shiven Patel and Charlie Jones. Back row, from left, are Coach Melanie Coffey, Ryheim Robinson, Izzy Hall, Harsh Patel, Isaak White, Grayson Blazer and Coach Philip Lewis.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Harsh Patel and Grayson Blazer of Robotics Team 76700E are shown with their entry at the recent robotics competition.
The Judges Award and Teamwork Champion Award won by the NGS War Cry Team 76700E.
Photo Submitted
Team 76700E, which won the Judges Award and Teamwork Champion Award, from left, Isaak White, Shiven Patel, Grayson Blazer and Harsh Patel.
Newport Grammar School’s VEX IQ robotics teams competed in their first ever competition at Gibbs Middle School on Feb. 4. Both teams finished in the top 10.
The NGS War Cry Team 76700E earned the two top awards of the day. Team 76700E won the Judges Award and the Teamwork Championship Award.
The Teamwork Championship Award earned the team an invitation to state competition in March. This award is presented to the two teams that score the highest amount of points in the final alliance match, the teams are paired up based on how they rank throughout the day. This requires teamwork not only between the team itself but also with teams from other schools.
The Judges Award is presented to the team that exemplifies teamwork, sportsmanship, and excellence in interviews and performance during the competition. Because of supply chain issues, the students did not receive all of the materials until January, but they did not make excuses; both teams built solid robots that performed well.
The coaches, Melanie Coffey and Philip Lewis, are proud of the work both teams put into this season and look forward to next season when they can compete in multiple competitions.
The Vex IQ program puts out a different game challenge every year, the students have to build and program a robot to fulfill the requirements of the game; as well as keep a detailed engineering notebook.
