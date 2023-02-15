Newport Grammar School’s VEX IQ robotics teams competed in their first ever competition at Gibbs Middle School on Feb. 4. Both teams finished in the top 10.

The NGS War Cry Team 76700E earned the two top awards of the day. Team 76700E won the Judges Award and the Teamwork Championship Award.

