Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled his $52.5 billion budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase from the $41.8 billion budget that the Republican proposed for the current year.
The 2022-23 spending plan includes increases for law enforcement, education, state workers, roads and more, buoyed by better-than-expected revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic and federal coronavirus recovery funding.
The wide-ranging plan also includes money to make Juneteenth a state holiday. The budget proposal needs ultimate approval from the Republican-dominant General Assembly.
