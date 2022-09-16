NASHVILLE — State Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, and State Rep. Rick Eldridge, R-Morristown, today announced $24.9 million has been awarded in broadband expansion grants that include Cocke, Hamblen, Jefferson, Grainger and Greene counties. The grants were made available by utilizing a portion of Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan funding from the federal government.
The counties will receive six grants as part of a $447 million emergency broadband package for 75 projects announced by Gov. Bill Lee earlier this week and distributed by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) to improve broadband internet access statewide.
“The pandemic amplified the need for having access to reliable, high-speed internet like broadband,” Faison and Eldridge said in a joint statement. “These grants will greatly benefit residents and businesses across our region by increasing the availability of this essential service. We look forward to the positive impacts these investments will have in the lives of so many Tennesseans.”
Grant recipients include:
• Appalachian Electric Cooperative: $8.6 million to expand service to 4,048 unserved homes and businesses in Grainger, Hamblen and Jefferson counties
• Greeneville Energy Authority: $8.3 million to expand service to 981 unserved homes and businesses in Greene County
• Knoxville Utilities Board: $4.6 million to expand service to 2,115 unserved homes and businesses in Grainger County; $936,250 to expand service to 175 unserved homes and businesses in Jefferson County
• Newport Utilities: $1.9 million to expand service to 885 unserved homes and businesses in Cocke County; $524,860 to expand service to 368 unserved homes and businesses in Jefferson County
According to the Federal Communications Commission’s 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, one in six rural Tennesseans lacks access to broadband.
TNECD received a total of 218 applications requesting more than $1.2 billion in funding. The 75 projects that were awarded grants were chosen through a competitive selection process that included an analysis of need, ability to complete the project and strong community support.
Grant recipients include a range of internet service providers such as electrical and telephone cooperatives, local municipalities, private providers and cable companies. Each of their projects must be completed within three years.
Since 2018, TNECD has awarded nearly $120 million in broadband grants through state and federal funding to serve more than 140,000 Tennessee households.
