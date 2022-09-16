NASHVILLE — State Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, and State Rep. Rick Eldridge, R-Morristown, today announced $24.9 million has been awarded in broadband expansion grants that include Cocke, Hamblen, Jefferson, Grainger and Greene counties. The grants were made available by utilizing a portion of Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan funding from the federal government.

The counties will receive six grants as part of a $447 million emergency broadband package for 75 projects announced by Gov. Bill Lee earlier this week and distributed by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) to improve broadband internet access statewide.

