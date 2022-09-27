NEWPORT — Newport Police Officer Leahla Hance reported that she spoke with a woman who was concerned with a man’s behavior at Food City East on Sunday.
According to the report, the woman reported that while shopping at the grocery store, she noticed a man who was wearing a Coca-Cola uniform shirt following her, which made her feel uncomfortable.
The complainant stated that a Coca-Cola employee who was in the store noticed that the other man wearing the Coke employee shirt was following her. The Coca-Cola employee asked the man who was following her what he was doing and told him to get back to work, according to the report.
The woman said she continued shopping when she once again noticed the man was following her. She said she went down the pet food aisle where there were no Coca-Cola products to see if he would continue following her.
She told the officer the man did follow her down the aisle and he stood there while she was looking at merchandise. The complainant said she started to walk away and the man walked past her, trying to take a photo up her dress.
Newport Police officers went to the Food City location and observed camera footage. They observed the man following the complainant down the dog food aisle and what appeared to be the man leaning down to take a picture up the complainant’s dress.
Food City is currently working with the police to identify the man and to get more camera footage of the incident. No arrests were made, and the suspect is identified as a white male.
