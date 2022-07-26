Shoppers at Walmart are encouraged to pick up additional school supplies when they are shopping for their children July 29 through August 5. The Cocke County School System’s Family Resource Center has partnered with the store for the Stuff The Bus campaign. A long list of items are needed for children to start the school year off on the right foot. Donated items can be placed at bins near the checkout areas. Pictured from left are Family Resource Director Diana Samples, and Walmart employees Nikki Cosby, Lori Sutton, Tammy Bowles, and Mary Thompson.
NEWPORT—The Cocke County School System’s Family Resource Center has once again partnered with Walmart for the Stuff the Bus campaign. Customers at Walmart are encouraged to purchase school supplies which they can donate to the school system.
Now is the perfect time to donate as the annual tax free holiday is set to kick off at 12:01 a.m. this Friday, July 29. Customers can place their donation items in bins located near the exits. The bins will remain in place until August 5.
School supplies needed include notebook paper (wide and college rule), notebooks, composition books, dry erase markers, highlighters, index cards, folders (ones with prongs and ones with pockets), binders, crayons, pencils (#2 yellow wooden), pens, rulers, scissors, glue sticks, glue, erasers (pencil cap and block), tab dividers, colored pencils, Kleenex, Clorox Wipes and hand sanitizer.
All items collected will be distributed throughout the Cocke County school district.
