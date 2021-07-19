Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group will have their July meeting this Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m. at the Ponder Pavilion in Dandridge.
The pavilion is located near Swanns Marina. Driving west on 25/70 you turn left onto Glen Circle which is located just before the Millstone Restaurant and follow it down to the lake and pavilion.
This is a potluck with the group supplying the meat, drinks and eating utensils. Make one of your special recipe's and bring it to share.
"We are excited to get back together again," said Michele Sexton, Celebrate Life Co-founder.
For more information contact Michele at 865-654-0468 or Kathy at 423-625-6603.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.