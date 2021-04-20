NEWPORT—The annual Shrine Newspaper Sale will kick off Monday, May 10 at 8 a.m.
Local Shrine Club members will be at both Food City locations in Newport the week of May 10-16.
Shoppers and residents will have the opportunity to pick up their copy of the Shrine newspaper from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
The local Modern Woodmen office of Faye Fish is sponsoring the fundraiser. All proceeds raised from this project will be matched by Modern Woodmen up to $2,500.
The funds will help Cocke County Shriners with expenses associated with transporting children to and from hospital visits, and equipment purchases.
On May 16, the group will also hold a roadblock in Newport from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.