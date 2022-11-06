NEWPORT — Early voting ended Thursday with nearly 4,000 ballots being cast.
The Cocke County Election Commission reported that 3,953 casting ballots were cast by the end of the day Thursday at the early voting site, the deadline for early voting. Additionally, it reported that as of Thursday, 201 absentee ballots had been returned.
“We were down 1,738 early voters from the 2018 midterm, which featured a race for an open US Senate seat that year,” said Cocke County Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard. “We were up by over 300 early voters from the 2014 midterm election.
“Compared to the other 2022 elections this year, as we had local elections in May and August, we had nearly the same early turnout as early voting as we did for the May and August elections, right around 4,000.”
Voters who requested and were mailed absentee ballots have until election day for their ballots to be received by the election commission office by mail.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. at your assigned polling place. Voters must be in line by 8 p.m. at the correct polling place in order to vote.
Registered voters may find their polling place information at GoVoteTN.gov or call the election commission office at 423-623-2042.
Cocke County registered voters who need to update their current Cocke County address may call the election commission office Friday or Monday to start the process of an address change and to find out where their correct polling place is located.
Tuesday’s election is the state and federal general lection (midterm), the City of Newport election, the Town of Parrottsville election, and the run-off election for county district 3 for post 2 CLB.
Voters should bring a valid photo ID issued by Tennessee or federal government, such as a Tennessee driver license or a U.S. passport. Out-of-state driver licenses cannot be accepted. Voters do not have to bring their voter registration cards.
