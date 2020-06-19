NEWPORT—On October 3-4, 2020, the streets of Downtown, Newport will be filled with people, food, crafts, and entertainment as an East Tennessee tradition continues!
Craft vendor and food vendor applications are available for the annual Newport Harvest Street Festival at the Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce office or online at www.cockecountypartnership.com .
"We are looking forward to hosting some of our repeat vendors this year as well as the new ones that have committed their attendance," said Lynn Ramsey, Chamber of Commerce Director.
As part of this year’s event planning, the Newport Harvest Street Festival will consider the latest guidelines from Governor Bill Lee on attractions, large venues and large community events.
If there is a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases this fall, the event may be canceled. Ramsey said that all vendors would be reimbursed if the event is canceled.
