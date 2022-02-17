COCKE COUNTY—Melissa Goddard has officially announced her candidacy for County Trustee. Her name will appear on the Republican ballot in the May election.
Goddard is the oldest daughter of Alvin Shelton and Mary “Susie” Sutton.
Her campaign focuses on being a “Voice for the People.”
“People who know me know I am a leader, and you won’t find me in the good ol’ boys/girls’ clique,” Goddard said.
“I identify more with the under dogs. I will fight for what is right and be a voice for all people. One of my major focuses will be to assist senior citizens through the tax process. Someone will be there to assist you throughout the process because you have earned that attention.
Goddard was born in Cocke County and raised in Cosby. She attended Cosby Elementary and Cosby High School. Goddard played elementary and high school basketball as a student.
During her adult life she has resided Newport. She has three daughters with Luke Goddard. Each went to college and came back to work and live in Cocke County. Goddard said that each of her children has worked very hard and all own their own homes within the county. Maci and husband Dillan Shults reside in Parrrotsville, Heather and husband Shannon Hooper in Cosby and Ashlei and Bralei Ball live in Green Acres community. She also has three grandchildren, Kyler, Harrison and Bralei.
“My daughter Maci is serving as my treasurer. She has worked for many years with Republican Party in Cocke County and served on the Executive Committee from 2019-2020,” Goddard said.
“I am running my campaign on my own budget. You will find I have not asked people to donate or pay for me to run for this position. It was my choice to run. Cocke County citizens just shouldn’t have to carry that expense. As a Candidate I should be able to carry myself in a campaign on my budget!”
As a tax-paying citizen, Goddard said she understands more than most what it is like to budget for the expense each year. She said that being a property owner gives her the perspective needed for the position of Trustee.
“I feel like the Trustee should understand what it is like to pay property taxes before they can truly speak on it. I have owned property since I was 19-years-old. Like the taxpayers of Cocke County, I also must plan to budget extra money for tax time. My personal home is in the city in Indian Hills, where I pay county and city taxes. Luke and I own a business on Highway 25-70 where we also pay county taxes.”
Another item she lists as a major qualification for the position is her many years of experience as a local realtor. Goddard said she has helped hundreds through the process of purchasing their first home.
“The reason I feel I am most qualified for this position is my 21 years as a real estate broker. One of the biggest decisions in your life will be purchasing a home or land. I have helped hundreds of people in doing that over the years.
“I have proven management and business skills, and have actively been a top producer in Cocke County real estate for 21 years. I am the co-owner and Broker of Goddard Real Estate & Auction.”
Though she may have many of the requisite skills needed for the position, Goddard said there will be many things to learn while tackling the position of County Trustee. She plans to learn as much to improve the office and better serve the public.
“I strongly believe in any job education is a necessity for growth, and I will be on top of anything offered to better our Cocke County Trustee’s office. No matter who is elected to this office, they will have to be trained for this position. I have always followed through on any chance to further my education for my career.
“I have worked hard all my adult life and been blessed with a good paying career in real estate. I am at a place where my office is staffed and I can transition to a job I feel I can excel at. This is the reason I have chosen to run for Cocke County Trustee. I am not just looking to get a check from our county, I will work every day to make that a better office for our people.”
Goddard states that she has a love for Cocke County and its people. She tries to support they county in any way possible. Goddard Auction Company has held many benefit auctions over the years to help locals in need. “We have done these for free for more than 20+ years and will continue to do so,” she said.
“In closing I am a Republican; I would be honored to be the Republican nominee for Cocke County Trustee. I humbly ask you for you to Vote Melissa Goddard for Cocke County Trustee on May 3rd, 2022.”
