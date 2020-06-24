DEL RIO—A Del Rio man who was wanted on several charges of rape of a child, incest, and trafficking sexual acts, was arrested Tuesday morning. The arrest also led deputies to discover an illegal moonshine still that was on the property.
On Tuesday, deputies responded to 296 Wolf Creek Road to serve indictments on Lyndon Turner, 51.
Lt. Max laughter reported a Cocke County Grand Jury returned indictments on Turner for rape of a child (four counts), aggravated sexual battery (four counts), rape (seven counts), incest (four counts), trafficking commercial sex with a victim under 15-years-old (six counts), and trafficking commercial sex with a victim over 15 years old (three counts).
The indictments stemmed from an investigation led by Detective Lt. Bob Schaff of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival to Turner’s residence, he was taken into custody without incident.
Deputies then obtained verbal consent to search Turner’s residence where they found an active moonshine still along with 22.75 gallons of illegal whiskey, six firearms, 3.3 ounces of marijuana and several drug paraphernalia items.
Along with the indictments, Turner was additionally charged with possession of schedule VI (two counts), possession of an active still, transport or possession more than 3 gallons and storage of liquor for sale, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (six counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and obscene material distribution (five counts).
