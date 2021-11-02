For many years, Newport’s Bread Basket has met the need of Cocke County families through its distribution of food and household items.
Over the years, the group has managed to scrape together donations and attract volunteers to keep its doors open as the number of families serviced has soared.
The holiday season is fast approaching and the organization hopes the community can help fill specific needs. Items such as turkeys and hams are needed to fill the holiday boxes that Bread Basket manager Trish Clapper plans to distribute. Monetary donations are also welcome to allow Clapper to purchase more food items than the average person can donate.
The Bread Basket is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Individuals seeking a food box will receive one every 30 days. Those who wish to donate to the organization can do so during the hours of operation.
The Bread Basket is always in need of volunteers and is also looking for additional board members. For more information, contact Clapper at 423-623-8630. The Bread Basket is located in the basement of Riverview Baptist Church at 644 River Road in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.