COCKE COUNTY—The County Board of Education recently met where they approved several expenditures for learning materials, while also setting dates for Cocke County and Cosby High School graduation ceremonies.
The board officially set the graduation date for Cosby High School for May 21, 2021. Cocke County will follow with graduation being held on May 22, 2021.
The ceremonies will follow COVID safe procedures similar to the graduation events held in 2020.
Times for each ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Board members voted to approve the purchase of an additional seven Boxlight Educational Panels for Centerview Elementary.
Panels are $2,795 each for a total of $19,565, which includes a five-year onsite warranty, software, training for teachers and installation.
Title I funds will cover the expenditure. The board approved the purchase of panels for other schools during their October meeting.
Another purchase approved by the board was for various pieces of adaptive learning furniture for Cosby Elementary School.
The items will be purchased from Lakeshore Learning Materials for $27,533 with Title I funds.
One of the largest expenditures approved by the board was for a web based social and emotional learning program for students.
The purchase of Suite 360 by Evolution Labs will be made with funds provided by the AWARE Grant for $88,687. Counselors at Centerview, Edgemont, and Parrottsville will use the program to teach character education to grades K-8.
Suite 360 also provides an intervention program for those having behavior infractions, which will be available to all schools and can be assigned by any staff member or through Juvenile Court.
Board members also approved the extension of the Family First Corona Relief Act until March 31, 2021 for Cocke County School System employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.