NEWPORT—Newport Utilities is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $20,000 to Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc.—a Community Action Agency—to help the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“Newport Utilities strives to be a good community partner. Our mission is to provide the citizens of Cocke County and the surrounding area with access to the essential services they need,” said Michael Williford, General Manager. “We know that many of our customers are struggling during this challenging period and just need a little extra help. Newport Utilities has partnered with Douglas-Cherokee for many years to provide utility assistance to our community.”
For more than fifty years, Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc. (DCEA) has helped families to improve their lives by providing them with assistance and services they are not able to provide for themselves. DCEA’s mission is to provide resources, tools and opportunities that help families and individuals achieve personal, economic, and social stability. Through its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), DCEA provides assistance with home heating and cooling needs and is open to all households that meet income guidelines.
Funding from Newport Utilities will be matched by TVA’s COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their community by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by this pandemic.
“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”
For additional information about Newport Utilities, see www.newportutilities.com. For additional information about TVA, see www.tva.gov.
