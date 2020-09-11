NEWPORT—A Cosby man is facing several charges following a traffic stop in Newport on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Patrolman Paul Weber was patrolling East Broadway Street when he observed a Nissan Altima, operated by Chad Austin McGaha, 22, that was speeding.
McGaha came to a stop on Jimtown Road. Upon making contact with McGaha, officers noted that he had slurred speech, dilated pupils and was unsteady on his feet.
McGaha reportedly admitted to taking several Xanax pills. According to the report, no field sobriety tests were conducted because McGaha was unable to maintain his balance.
After further investigation, Ptl. Weber learned the vehicle McGaha was driving had been reported stolen out of Greene County. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed bags that contained Alprazolam and Suboxone and several needles.
McGaha was charged with driving under the influence, theft $1,000 - $10,000, possession of schedule III, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of implied consent, expired Tennessee driver’s license, reckless driving and speeding.
