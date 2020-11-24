DEL RIO—A 17-year-old is dead after reports say a vehicle likely rolled on top of him on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Ty Cole Veuleman, 17, Many, Louisiana.
Several first responders were dispatched to the 2300 block of Old Fifteenth Road, concerning a male subject who had been ran over by a truck.
Deputy Lt. Chris Gregg arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m., and found Stacey Veuleman, the father of the victim, holding his son who was deceased.
Matthew Engle, a witness on scene, said he was called by a friend about the incident and rushed to the scene in an attempt to help.
Engle found the 1971 Ford pickup partially on the victim’s chest. Engle said he used a jack to raise the vehicle and then removed the victim from under the wheel of the truck. He attempted to check for a pulse and found that the victim was not breathing.
During the investigation deputies learned the victim was having trouble starting the truck.
The witness stated that when he arrived the driver’s door and hood of the truck were open.
The father of the victim said he had to short out the solenoid switch to start the truck.
Investigators say it appears the truck “came upon his right side and rested.”
Hartford Towing was attempting to load the vehicle and it began rolling again, even though the shifter was showing the vehicle was in park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.