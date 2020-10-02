PARROTTSVILLE—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Pennsylvania man with attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping following a domestic disturbance in the Parrottsville community Thursday morning.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the male as Camillo Eduardo Prias, 30, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.
Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 321 and Salem Road in reference to a kidnapping incident at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, Aymie P. Zitnick-Prias, 31, Salem Road, who said her husband, Camillo, kidnapped both she and her juvenile son from their Salem Road residence.
As deputies spoke with Zitnick-Prias, they observed blood around her neck area and transported her and her son back to their residence.
Deputy Rebecca Colley reported as they arrived at the residence, she observed a silver knife lying on the dinning room table along with a taser. Deputy Colley said there was blood on the blade.
Deputy Colley then observed two lacerations around Zitnick-Prias neck.
Zitnick-Prias then advised while she and her two sons were asleep in bed, she heard her husband enter the residence.
Zitnick-Prias said she then felt pressure around her neck and thought it was her husbands hands at first before realizing it was an object being held to her neck.
Zitnick-Prias advised she kicked her husband off her repeatedly when he allegedly tased her in her leg.
According to the report, after a brief struggle, Prias demanded Zitnick-Prias take a ride with him.
Zitnick-Prias said she told her husband she and her son would go with him if he was unarmed.
During the drive, Zitnick-Prias said her son called 911 for help and advised dispatch they had been kidnapped.
As the family arrived at the intersection of Highway 321 and Salem Road, Prias demanded for Zitnick-Prias and her son to exit the vehicle. Prias then fled the scene.
Zitnick-Prias was transported to the Newport Medical Center for treatment.
Later that morning, Prias was apprehended in Bristol, Virginia. He was transported back to the Cocke County Jail Annex where he is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping (two counts).
