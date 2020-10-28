NEWPORT—Northwest Elementary will remain on a remote schedule through Friday, Oct. 30.
The school system will evaluate things on Friday to see what needs to happen the week of November 2.
Northwest moved to remote learning on Wednesday, Oct. 21 out of an abundance of caution, as the school was exercising COVID-19 protocol.
State data shows there have been 5 students test positive for the virus at Northwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.