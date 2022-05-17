NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service on Friday for fallen officers. The event, held during National Police Week and hosted by Chief Deputy C.J. Ball, honored nine officers killed in the line of duty, and those who passed away while employed with the Newport Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.
Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Additionally, the Friday memorial service honored the families of working officers, who make their own sacrifices as a condition of supporting the law enforcement officers in their lives.
Lieutenant Chris Barnes told an audience of about 70 there is a bond between law enforcement, military, emergency service workers and volunteers, recognized at grave sites but forged in life.
“This bond grows with every missed little league game,” Barnes said. “Every late dinner, every missed school dance, every extra overtime shift that we work. It grows with every tear that we share with a wife or a husband after that bad call. It grows at every moment of joy we share.”
Barnes said it is difficult to hear the names read aloud, their time under the sun punctuated by an end-of-watch date, and that it is “truly emotional” to hear Last Call on the radio, knowing the number will not respond.
“Last Call,” also known as End of Watch Call or Last Radio Call, is a ceremony in which, after a police officer’s death, the officers from that department gather around a police radio, over which the dispatcher issues a call to the officer – followed by silence – then a second call, followed by silence.
Major Chuck Evans introduced the guest speaker for the event: U.S. Probation Officer Jennifer Fletcher, who brought with her a pair of boots. Halfway through her speech, she picked up the boots and placed them on the podium in front of her.
“Of all the pieces of the uniform I could have chosen, I chose the boots, for us to remember,” Fletcher said. “When I look at these boots, I see an officer who runs toward danger, not away from it. When I look at these boots that they step in, I see an officer not knowing whether when he responds to a call of service, whether it will be his last. I see humanity that kisses a child goodbye before leaving his shift never knowing whether they’ll see their children again. I see your nine officers who felt like there was something worth dying for. When you say there’s something worth dying for, you’re really saying I fought for something worth living for.”
She then quoted from the Bible, John 15:13: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
She said there is no greater call in life than when a man or woman lays down their life in service for others.
“Today we honor your fallen,” Fletcher said. “We thank your fallen officers for trading their life so we could live ours. We thank your fallen officer for standing watch so that we can sleep peacefully on our pillows at night. We thank your officers for working nights and weekends, and holidays, so we could enjoy ours. For missing their kids’ sporting events and recitals so our kids could be safe at theirs. We thank your fallen officers for being unafraid to run into dangerous places and encounter violent people to protect the vulnerable. We thank your fallen officer for believing in something way bigger than themselves. So today we remember their courage in their darkest hour. I thought about that phrase, ‘lay down his life.’ They’re not just words for those we honor today.”
Lastly, she turned to address the active duty officers, nearly all of whom were present at the memorial.
“When we come to events like this, you may be thinking, ‘Why did I sign on? If this is how it ends, why do I do what I do?’ You sign on because you were called,” she said. “You sign on because those we honor are not heroes because they died. They’re heroes because they lived, and they lived well. We don’t honor their death. We honor their willingness to die, and we owe it to them to pay tribute to their lives by going out and continuing the mission and being the best officers that we can be. We refuse to forget them and their family, and we continue the mission.”
Ball took the podium and thanked Fletcher for her words of encouragement, after which he began the roll call ceremony, but first he gave statistics reflecting total line of duty deaths in 2022.
At 105 deaths this year, 55 were attributed to COVID-19. One death was accidental, one by aircraft accident, and 10 officers died in automobile crashes. There was one death from duty-related illness, one fire death, 19 deaths by gunfire, one inadvertent gunfire, four by heart attack, three struck by vehicle, two in vehicle pursuit, and seven officers have died by vehicular assault, according to Ball, and supported by data from from the Officer Down Memorial Page, where the names of fallen officers are recorded, including the nine honored at the courthouse on Friday.
“This year 105 people have lost their lives in the line of duty, protecting our citizens and our community,” Ball said, before commencing with Roll Call.
Ball counted the total canine line of duty deaths: One by fire, four by gunfire, one stabbed, one struck by vehicle, and one by vehicular assault.
The roll call for Cocke County officers killed in the line of duty was an emotional moment for Ball, whose voice cracked during the presentation. It was at this point in the program that among the 70 people in attendance, many began to cry.
The roll call was supported by Lieutenant Wes Keys and Sgt. Josh Boyce, who – as the names were called out – laid white roses on a blue table, honoring the nine local officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Ball called the names of CCSO fallen officers, and their End of Watch dates, which follow:
Sheriff Joseph S. Dawson, April 20, 1899. Cause of death: Gunfire. Deputy Sheriff Manuel Stuart, March 31, 1924. Cause of death: Gunfire. Deputy Sheriff George Leon Wiley, May 17, 1927. Cause of death: Drowned. Deputy Sheriff Leonard Frazier, March 15, 1929. Cause of death: Gunfire. Deputy Sheriff General J. Hall, December 24, 1933. Cause of death: Gunfire. Deputy Sheriff Lloyd Clevenger, December 20, 1974. Cause of death: Vehicular assault. Deputy Sheriff Billy Walter Smith, December 20, 1974. Cause of death: Vehicular assault. Deputy Sheriff Larry Junior Thomas, December 13, 1992. Cause of death: Automobile accident. Deputy Sheriff Robert Scott Miller, October 11, 1994. Cause of death: Gunfire.
Ball went on to name and honor officers working for Newport Police Department and CCSO who died while employed with one of the two forces.
Newport Police Department officers: Sgt. Harold Medford, Lieutenant Michael Hazelwood and Chief of Police Clay Webb.
CCSO: Reserve Deputy Jerry McClanahan, Deputy Frank Petrey, Sergeant Steve Wood and Deputy Randy Hartsell.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greeneville City Police Honor Guard gave a 21-gun salute, and played taps. They fired three volleys on the courthouse lawn.
The memorial service opened with the National Anthem, sung by the Cocke County High School Choir, led by Amanda Short. In closing out the service, Penny Grooms and Crystal Coffee sang Amazing Grace, and Barnes gave the closing prayer.
