Food City recently named Sara Baldwin to the newly created position of director of finance and planning. Born and raised in Newport, TN, Baldwin joined the Food City team in 2008, working as a cashier, while attending East Tennessee State University.
She left the company in 2013 to pursue a teaching career and returned in 2016, accepting a position as a financial analyst. In 2017, Baldwin was promoted to financial planning & analysis supervisor and advanced to her most recent role of finance senior manager in 2019.
Baldwin is responsible for oversight of the company’s finance, treasury, and budgeting functions. In her new role, she will become a member of the company’s Senior Staff executive leadership team.
