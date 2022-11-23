NEWPORT — Foxy Family Rescue is an independent rescue mostly run by Taylor Morgan Faircloth and her mother, Sheri. Established about four years ago, Taylor explained that she was born into an animal loving family.
“I can’t remember a time when we weren’t helping some species of animal,” she said.
She explained they have experience with multiple species of animals, but they primarily take in cats, dogs and rabbits. She is vice president of Exotic Pet Wonderland, which is an exotics rescue, and she helps exotic animals through that organization.
Occasionally a friend or neighbor helps with the rescue, but when Taylor is off work, it is mostly her and her mother handling things.
She said their capacity depends on the size of the animal and/or litter, as well as whether the animal needs additional space or quiet area. Typically, she said they have anywhere from 30 to 50 animals, which are dogs, cats and bunnies, at any given time. With the help of a few foster families, not everything is at one location or at the property of Taylor and her mother.
“We could house 30 cats, but may only have room for eight dogs max. So, it varies greatly, but we really know how to use our space. Our living room had all the furniture removed just to make room to temporarily house more animals,” she recalled.
In the short span that Foxy Family Rescue has been in operation, they have rescued more than 300 animals.
She explained that the only time they transfer to another rescue is if that animal would be better suited elsewhere. Otherwise, they handle getting the veterinary services and adopting everything out themselves. She said that they handle both local and out-of-state adoptions.
“This week we have a kitten going to New York,” she said.
Taylor explained that overpopulation plays a huge role in why rescues like Foxy Family Rescue are needed, and why animals need help more now than they ever have before.
“People need to understand that allowing their animals to have litters back to back, keeping their dogs chained 24/7, allowing unaltered pets to roam — it’s all just so irresponsible,” she said.
Taylor said she would like to thank her mother, Sheri, as well as the spay and neuter clinic, Kindness Counts Animal Clinic in Sevierville, that has helped them fix hundreds of animals at low cost.
She said she also appreciates the ongoing efforts of Sarah and Dillon, who serve as the rescue’s top foster family in Newport.
How can you help?
Foxy Family Rescue appreciates the support and contributions of the community. Taylor explained that the veterinarian, Kindness Counts Animal Clinic in Sevierville, accepts payments for the rescue. They also have an Amazon wishlist.
“Every animal we take in, rabbits included, gets spayed or neutered. Dogs and cats get vaccines, microchipped, dewormed, and bloodwork,” she noted.
The rescue also helps animals who have been injured in accidents, such as those hit by cars, and usually, the pet owner does not come forward, so they have those bills. They also take in special needs pets, such as those who are deaf or blind.
“The vet bills are never ending,” she said. “And donations are always greatly appreciated. We accept donations from Chewy, Amazon, Walmart and even slightly used items that people would like to donate. It all helps.”
Foxy Family rescue has all of the rescue’s links and ways to donate on its Linktree at https://linktr.ee/Foxyfamilyrescue?utm_source=linktree_profile_share&ltsid=138403df-9fb4-4a54-964c-87d154ab0346.
Taylor can be reached via any of the group’s social media pages, all under Foxy Family or Foxy Family Rescue, including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Taylor can also be reached by email at Foxyfamilyrescue@gmail.com.
