NEWPORT—Diabetes? Perhaps you have just been diagnosed, and you need to learn more. Or perhaps you have had it for years, and you need a little encouragement. The series, Take Charge of Your Diabetes, is for you!
Join UT Extension Agent Jessica Gardner and Tennessee Department of Health Health Educator, Airika Actouka as they explore concerns associated with managing Diabetes on a daily basis.
Take Charge of your Diabetes program is an evidence based programs based of years of research. Participants will gain skills necessary to self-manage their diabetes.
The classes will be at the Senior Center March 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 11, 18 at 10:00 A.M. The Series is free, but Registration is required. Registration deadline is March 10. This is a 6 session class and Participants are strongly encouraged to attend all 6 sessions.
There are often many questions with diabetes. What can I eat? Is sugar and carbohydrate the same? What about exercise and monitoring? How can I handle this stress each day? Take Charge of Your Diabetes answers many of these questions.
Participants learn through interactive lessons designed to build skills for managing diabetes on a daily basis. Information shared is research and evidence based, developed through Stanford University.
During this six-week series, topics discussed include healthy eating plans, exercise, monitoring, stress, sleep, medication and foot care. At the end of each class, participants also set goals and make personal actions plans.
The Take Charge of Your Diabetes Series is available to anyone, including caregivers. To register, visit or call the UT Extension Office- Cocke County 423-623-7531 or email JSIMERL5@utk.edu with your name, email, address, and phone number.
You will need to register before the first class, registration deadline is March 10, 2022. Participants also will receive a copy of the book, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, plus a Relaxation CD during the series. Many complications from diabetes can be prevented, or delayed.
Through these classes, you will learn tools that play an important role in the daily journey of managing your diabetes. Begin positive steps now by joining the Take Charge of Your Diabetes Series, on Monday Mornings March 14- April 18
