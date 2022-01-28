NEWPORT—The Newport Police Department is currently investigating an incident that occurred at Newport Medical Center where a corpse was brought to the ambulance bay by two unidentified males.
Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the Newport Medical Center security officer, Samantha Campbell, who stated that at around 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, January 23, a pearl white colored SUV, possibly a Lincoln, with Hamblen County tags, a sunroof and handicapped plaque, entered the ambulance bay.
The report states that two males got out of the vehicle and rang the assistance button at the entrance and advised that they had found an “unconscious male at the park." Newport Medical Center employee, Randall Lebron, stated that he went outside to investigate the complaint and found the individual in question, Derrick Lee Robinson, to be deceased in the back of the vehicle, facedown with blood coming from his nostrils.
Lebron stated he and employee Harry Spurlock assisted in removing Robinson's body from the vehicle and into Newport Medical. Lebron told officers the two males were white, in their late 40s or early 50s, both with facial hair.
Lebron stated the driver of the vehicle was around 6 feet 1 inch tall, while the passenger was around 5 feet 10 inches. Lebron stated he asked both men if they knew Robinson and they stated “no” before driving away in an unknown direction. Lebron told officers he noticed nothing unusual about the vehicle apart from sleeping bags in the back seat.
Spurlock stated that both men were white, and one had a medium build while the other was shorter with a lower extended jaw, scruffy hair and scruffy facial hair that was gray or silver in color.
Officers checked Robinson’s body and noted he had on coveralls that were partially removed around his waist. The report states that Robinson had what appeared to be recent blood loss from both nostrils but no signs of rigor mortis. Detective Captain Scott Lamb was called to the scene for further investigation.
Look for more information on this developing investigation in a future edition of the Newport Plain Talk.
