NEWPORT—Newport Utilities board members met Tuesday morning to receive updates from various departments. Curtis Williamson, Engineering and Technical Systems Program Manager, addressed the board about the need to replace a switch at NU’s primary substation. An issue occurred just over 10 days ago, which alerted NU to a larger problem at the substation.
“We experienced an extreme temperature swing the weekend of March 11-13, and transformer one at our primary substation issued a low oil trip signal to protect the transformer,” Williamson said.
“NU personnel attempted to isolate the primary substation transformer to allow a service contractor to perform an onsite damage assessment and remediation. During the isolation, Switch 817 failed to open, which led us to believe that internal bearings were seized.”
NU had planned to replace the switch, and another just like it in the fall, but due to the issue it must be exchanged fairly quickly. The substation feeds power to more than 21,000 NU customers, which accounts for 81% of the entire system. Two units at the substation remain operational to continue feeding power to multiple areas of the county.
A specialized crew will be used to replace the switch while it is still energized. Williamson doesn’t anticipate any problems but said that something outside the area could cause an outage. He said the chances of complete power loss are “minimal,” but noted that it is a possibility.
The multi-day replacement process will begin on Monday at 7 a.m. with the exchange of the switch. Crews will simultaneously perform transformer leak repairs and refill the unit with oil before testing. The transformer itself holds 100 gallons of oil.
Chris Calhoun, Vice President of Operations and Technology, informed the board that NU has filed three grant applications to receive $9 million in funds. That money, if awarded, would be used to finish the designed areas for fixed wireless broadband in multiple communities. Calhoun said that $1.2 billion in American Rescue Plan funds have been set aside for grant opportunities across the state.
One of the major items approved by the board during the meeting was a take over of the billing for the town of Parrottsville’s sewer service. The service covers approximately 175 customers within the city limits. Parrottsville’s operation will continue to be owned and operated by the town.
Michael Williford, NU General Manager, said the payments and revenue will be collected and money sent back to Parrottsville.
“The town has no way to bill their customers so we have been in negotiations with the city about the take over,” Williford said. “Our computer system will work, and the comptroller has given the ok for this to happen. We will work on the rate, but this will put Parrottsville in a better situation in terms of their billing.”
Williford assured the board that the move will have no impact on NU’s bottom line. The board will meet again on Tuesday, April 26 at 10:30 p.m.
