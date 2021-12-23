NEWPORT—At December’s City Council Meeting, during the designated time for comments from citizens, Katie Gilbert presented the case of her ex-firefighter husband Justin Gilbert. Mr. Gilbert was formerly a captain with the Newport Fire Department before he resigned in September of this year. He served with the department for 20 years.
According to Mrs. Gilbert, her husband “resigned under duress after being given an ultimatum of termination by Jeremy Shelton.”
Gilbert shared that her husband had been dealing with the effects of alcohol addiction as far back as 2014. In a packet of documents she shared with the Board, Gilbert included a timeline of her husband’s attempt to overcome his addiction starting with a visit to his primary care physician in 2019.
According to Gilbert, her husband was prescribed several medications for his symptoms as well as a monthly injection to curb his alcohol cravings. Due to problems with his insurance, Gilbert was transitioned from the injection to a three times per day pill. Gilbert stated that her husband “did well with this,” and was sober for 13 months, from November 2019 through December 2020.
That month, Justin Gilbert responded to a motorcycle accident involving two casualties. Mrs. Gilbert stated her husband developed Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from his experience on this call, and he was diagnosed with PTSD in June of 2021. Gilbert stated that in the months between the accident and his diagnosis, her husband began drinking alcohol again with increased use.
“He [Justin] mentioned to me on several occasions how much the wreck bothered him. He tried very hard during this time to gain control of his addiction,” according to information Gilbert presented to the board.
In June of 2021, Gilbert participated in rehabilitation at English Mountain Recovery in Sevierville.
According to the timeline provided by Mrs. Gilbert, “[Justin] spoke with Missy Masoner and Jeremy Shelton, Fire Chief, about his decision and informed them his relapse with alcohol occurred following the accident in December. Nothing was done by Mrs. Masoner or Mr. Shelton at this time to address this claim of PTSD. Nothing was done to ensure he was being admitted to a facility equipped to address his trauma.”
According to Gilbert, her husband spent four weeks in rehab at English Mountain. He was officially diagnosed with PTSD during that time, but according to the timeline, he did not receive any treatment for PTSD while in rehab. After returning to work, Gilbert quickly relapsed.
Information shows that Gilbert reported to Missy Masoner, the City of Newport’s Human Resources Director, that he felt the four weeks of rehab was not a long enough period of time. Gilbert also reportedly received two written reprimands for behavior that occurred before he left for rehab.
On the night of September 12, an incident occurred which was referenced in a letter from the Fire Chief to the City Council as a reason for Shelton’s recommended termination of Gilbert’s employment.
In Mrs. Gilbert’s timeline, she describes the event as such: “On September 12, an incident occurred while on shift where he was left by the other men responding to a call. He drove himself to the fire. During the call he was told to return to the station by the Battalion Chief for cursing at the other men. According to one of the men, he shoved a mask into a co-worker’s chest. He was instructed to return to the fire station. When he returned back to the fire station, Justin contacted Missy Masoner and Chief Shelton requesting them to come to the station. This was approximately 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the station he told them that he needed to return to rehab due to his alcohol addiction. He was sent home at that time with a plan to meet with Mr. Shelton and Mrs. Masoner regarding the incident the following Tuesday.”
In Chief Shelton’s letter to the City Council from September 16, which informed the board that Gilbert had been suspended and recommended that he be terminated, he states the following:
“After an internal investigation of the events of September 12, 2021, it was discovered that the Newport Fire Department Captain Justin Gilbert showed aggressive behavior and used abusive language toward a subordinate while the subordinate was performing his duties at a working structure fire. After this event Captain Gilbert was ordered to return to Station 1 by the Commanding Officer. Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton and Human Resource’s Missy Masoner were called, and they arrived shortly after the incident to find Captain Gilbert visibly upset, confused, and unable to perform his duties. Captain Gilbert stated to Chief Shelton and HR Masoner that he had drunk something before their arrival. It has also been determined that on other occasions and scenes that Captain Gilbert has used derogatory, vulgar language toward subordinates that is unbecoming of an officer.”
Mrs. Gilbert pointed to a discrepancy between Shelton’s letter and others’ accounts of the meeting on September 12. Shelton states in the letter that Mr. Gilbert “stated to Chief Shelton and HRT Masoner that he had drunk something before their arrival. According to Mr. Gilbert’s sponsor Josh Gerber, as well as Mrs. Gilbert, Justin stated on a phone call with Missy Masoner that he had relapsed in drinking recently, but not while on the job.
“Mr. Shelton never stated he was privy to this conversation during the meeting,” according to Mrs. Gilbert.
At the aforementioned meeting on September 14, Chief Shelton and Missy Masoner “requested a statement from Justin regarding the events of September 12, which he provided in writing,” according to Mrs. Gilbert.
At the meeting, The Gilberts shared information from their Primary Care Physician that improvement is seen on brain imaging after 100 days of sobriety, stating that the 30-day rehab period was not long enough for Mr. Gilbert to recover. They informed Shelton and Masoner that Mr. Gilbert was scheduled to leave for a detox and a 3-month rehab program starting the upcoming Saturday, September 18.
Mrs. Gilbert accounts that after the meeting, they were informed that they would need approval from City Administrator James Finchum for the 3-month leave, and that if Finchum did not approve the leave, that Gilbert would be terminated.
According to Mrs. Gilbert’s timeline of events, Mr Gilbert was called into Chief Shelton’s office and presented with a “letter of termination,” which she attached in the packet. This was the aforementioned letter “Regarding Captain Justin Gilbert Suspension with Recommendation for Termination.”
In her timeline, Mrs. Gilbert states, “Due to his active addiction, Justin was not in a position to make this decision on his own. Katie Gilbert called and spoke with Missy Masoner about the process for contesting the termination. Mrs. Masoner reported that it would be taken in front of City Council. It would also be published in the newspaper… I advised her that my husband would be leaving for rehab the next day as agreed upon and he would not be there to speak for himself and I would like to speak on his behalf. She consulted with the city attorney [Terry Hurst] who reported this would be up to the council to decide whether I would be able to speak and there was no guarantee that I would be able to.”
After Mrs. Gilbert brought this issue to the board at December’s meeting, City Administrator James Finchum responded, addressing both her and the board.
“At no time do we ever tell any citizen that they can’t come to City Council and be heard. What we tell citizens is that we can’t just put them on the agenda… We have a designated time, as you all know, at the end of every meeting, where any citizen can get up and be heard… We never deny anybody the right to come and address the council and be heard,” Finchum said.
Mrs. Gilbert returned to the podium to respond, saying that she had reached out to multiple people and was not guaranteed the option of speaking on her husband’s behalf. She asked the board what the next step was, given the circumstances.
City Attorney Terry Hurst replied, “The next step would be a court action, ma’am. It is my opinion based on my conversations with personnel and with Jeremy Shelton that procedures were followed, and if there is a disagreement with that, then you need to file a court action.”
Included in the packet that Mrs. Gilbert gave to the board and to James Finchum were the timeline of events, Chief Shelton’s letter to the board, letters to the board from herself, Justin Gilbert, Josh Gerber, and The Recovery Village in Columbus, Ohio. Mrs. Gilbert also included citations of the Newport City Personnel Policy guidelines that she alleged had been violated, as well as the Public Safety Behavioral Health Act.
The issue was left unresolved at the meeting, and the Plain Talk will continue to provide updates as they become available.
